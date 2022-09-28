NZDF soldiers at the Burnham Military Camp. Photo/ Star News File image

Soldiers with assault rifles were to have taken part in a military exercise in a busy Canterbury shopping and residential area.

But the army torpedoed the plan after members of the public began asking questions.

Up to 30 soldiers from Burnham Military Camp were to have patrolled Rolleston's main shopping area and nearby residential areas with unloaded rifles last week.

The New Zealand Defence Force advertised the exercise in the public notices section of the Selwyn Times, saying rifles would be "pointed down at all times".

After the advert was published it didn't take long for concerned residents to start ringing.

A NZDF spokesperson said the exercise had now been moved to the Burnham area.

When asked if complaints had been received, the spokesperson said: "We did receive some phone calls from members of the public, who had some questions about the training that was to occur."

The spokesperson said military exercises were advertised to let the public know they may see soldiers training.

"As always, we appreciate the support of the local Selwyn community when our soldiers train," the spokesperson added.

-starnews.co.nz