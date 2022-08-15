Kathy Stewart, mother of Private David Stewart, with Chief of Army Major General John Boswell at the dedication ceremony. Photo / NZ Defence Force

The New Zealand Army has honoured a soldier who died saving others on Mt Ruapehu.

Private David Stewart NZBM died while looking after others during a blizzard on the mountain in August 1990.

He was serving with the 1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment (1 RNZIR).

He was one of six military personnel who died during the alpine training exercise - the largest loss of life 1 RNZIR has suffered in any one event in the unit's history.

In a ceremony held in the theatrette at Linton Military Camp on Saturday, the army honoured Stewart by dedicating his name to the regiment.

"David's selfless actions embody all the best traits we want in our people. The theatrette was chosen to honour him because it is our learning hub for our junior soldiers," 1 RNZIR Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Logan Vaughan said.

"They will walk into the David Stewart NZBM Theatrette to carry out their training and will read about his bravery. That will help them understand the values of the soldiers in the 1st Battalion and the culture they are now a part of."

Chief of Army Major General John Boswell was in attendance alongside whānau and dignitaries.

"What we are doing here is recognising the courage of a brave and selfless young soldier who lost his own life caring for his comrades in appalling conditions," Boswell said.

"This serves as an enduring reminder of Private Stewart's bravery on the mountain all those years ago."

At the conclusion of the dedication service, the Last Post was played, poppies were laid and volleys fired.

The five others who perished on Mt Ruapehu were Privates Brett Barker, Stuart McAlpine, Mark Madigan, Jason Menhennet and Able Rating Jeffrey Boult. All were honoured during the proceedings.