Helen Leahy appointed new Pou Ārahi for Ngāti Rangi

Helen Leahy has been appointed Pou Ārahi for Ngāti Rangi entities Ngā Waihua o Paerangi and Te Tōtarahoe o Paerangi. Photo / Supplied

High-flying public servant Helen Leahy is returning home to lead Ruapehu iwi Ngāti Rangi in their "audacious goal" for the future.

Ngāti Rangi chair Whetu Moataane has announced Leahy's appointment as the new Pou Ārahi for Ngāti Rangi entities Ngā Waihua o Paerangi and Te Tōtarahoe o Paerangi.

Leahy has spent the past seven years as chief executive of Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, the Whānau Ora commissioning agency for the South Island. She holds numerous national and ministerial appointments, including membership of the Covid-19 Māori Monitoring Group, the Energy Hardship expert panel and the independent panel for Understanding Policing Delivery. She has 25 years of experience as a senior ministerial and policy adviser, including chief of staff and national secretary for the Māori Party.

"As a board, we are confident that Helen will be able to lead Ngāti Rangi during the next phase of our journey," Moataane said.

"We are thankful for the strong foundation laid by our outgoing Pou Ārahi, and are excited by the unique skillset Helen will bring to our iwi, our organisation and our wider community, that will help elevate our approach for the next phase of the implementation of Rukutia te Mana, the Ngāti Rangi settlement."

Leahy's passion for Whānau Ora would be a vital foundation in the drive to consolidate relationships across government through Te Kōpae, a collective framework to promote the economic and social wellbeing of Ngāti Rangi, Moataane said.

Leahy said she was "so impressed by the legacy of Ngāti Rangi leadership and love that has culminated in such a powerful vision for uri".

"I wanted to honour those who walked this journey before us, and all those today who inspire me in my greatest responsibility as a Māmā and a Nana of Ngāti Rangi uri.

"The strategic aspiration of the iwi is kia mura ai te ora o Ngāti Rangi ki tua o te 1000 tau: that Ngāti Rangi continues to vibrantly exist in 1000 years. This is an audacious goal, one that will guide my thinking and influence my actions. I feel greatly privileged by the opportunity to serve whānau in this way."

Moataane said Leahy had an intimate knowledge of Ngāti Rangi and had been a stalwart supporter of the iwi's settlement journey.

"Helen is the right person to lead and progress the growth and development of our organisation and Ngāti Rangi as a people as we strive to vibrantly exist in our majestic landscape."

Leahy and her whānau recently returned home to the Ruapehu rohe. She will officially start her role on August 25, following a pōwhiri to be held at Maungārongo Marae in Ohakune.