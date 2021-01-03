Armed woman points gun at Rotorua police then steals patrol car and crashes it

Armed police are responding to an emergency situation in Rotorua tonight. Photo / Andrew Warner.

A armed woman pointed a gun at police officers then stole their patrol car before crashing it in Rotorua this evening, police say.

A police spokesperson said in a statement that officers in Whakarewarewa were approached by a woman about 9pm.

She allegedly pointed a gun at police, who retreated on foot.

The woman drove off in their police car and crashed it shortly afterwards, in Wahiao Drive, the spokesperson said.

"The woman was arrested a short distance away and taken into custody, and the firearm was recovered."

During the incident, armed police could be seen manning a cordon on the nearby Sala Street.

Armed police are manning a cordon in Rotorua this evening. Photo / Andrew Warner.

A photographer at the scene said a cordon was in place on Sala St and traffic was being diverted down McIntyre Ave.

A woman was taken from the scene in a police car.

At least two armed police officers could be seen at the Sala St cordon. Photo / Andrew Warner.

Meanwhile, a vehicle has crashed into a gate tonight at Whakarewarewa Village, a few blocks from the police cordon.

A man, who didn't want to be named, said he arrived in the village minutes after the drama unfolded.

A vehicle has also crashed into a gate tonight at Whakarewarewa Village, a few blocks from the police cordon. Photo / Supplied

"All I know is they came through the pā, smashed through the gate spun around came back down, hit a woman's car, crashed into the wall down by the marae and got into another car and took off."

Police said it appears the two incidents are connected.