Armed woman points gun at Rotorua police then steals patrol car and crashes it

A armed woman pointed a gun at police officers then stole their patrol car before crashing it in Rotorua this evening, police say.
A police spokesperson said in a statement that officers in Whakarewarewa were approached by a woman about 9pm.
She allegedly pointed a gun at police, who retreated on foot.
The woman drove off in their police car and crashed it shortly afterwards, in Wahiao Drive, the spokesperson said.
"The woman was arrested a short distance away and taken into custody, and the firearm was recovered."
During the incident, armed police could be seen manning a cordon on the nearby Sala Street.
A photographer at the scene said a cordon was in place on Sala St and traffic was being diverted down McIntyre Ave.
A woman was taken from the scene in a police car.
Meanwhile, a vehicle has crashed into a gate tonight at Whakarewarewa Village, a few blocks from the police cordon.
A man, who didn't want to be named, said he arrived in the village minutes after the drama unfolded.
"All I know is they came through the pā, smashed through the gate spun around came back down, hit a woman's car, crashed into the wall down by the marae and got into another car and took off."
Police said it appears the two incidents are connected.