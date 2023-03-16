Armed police swarm west Auckland’s Henderson, cop car hit by gunfire. Video / Supplied

A man has been shot by officers at Henderson police station in west Auckland after he got out of a vehicle holding a firearm.

He was challenged by armed police and was shot.

Police say that just after 10am, a man has attempted a robbery at Henderson Valley petrol station.

Police say shots were fired during the attempted robbery at the Henderson Valley Rd Gull service station. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A firearm was discharged during the incident, however there are no reports of any injuries at the petrol station.

Police have immediately responded and tracked a vehicle of interest.

On multiple occasions this man has fired shots at Police, Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander said.

Video provided to the Herald shows a police car blasted by a shotgun.

This image shows a police patrol car was struck by gunfire, with the damage suggesting it was caused by shotgun pellets.





The man has continued to be tracked travelling through the area, Hassan said.

Police said the man then drove to the Henderson Police Station where he has exited his vehicle holding a firearm and was challenged by armed police staff.

A man fired shots during an attempted robbery at the Henderson Valley Rd Gull service station. Two Armourguard vehicles can be seen parked in the forecourt.





”The man has not engaged with our staff and has been shot,” Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander said.

”First aid is currently being provided to this man. Police are advising the public to stay away from the area.

Witness’ terror

A witness to the initial incident at the petrol station said “it was scary”.

“Out of nowhere ... everyone was running and yelling, ‘Get down, get down’. I jumped in my van and hid down.”

The eye witness said there were already armed officers at the scene when a black car went around the roundabout near the service station and came to a rapid halt.

She heard the sound of faint gunshots.

The person then left the scene, chased by police.

Streets blocked off

Police officers have cordoned off streets in Henderson while they interview members of the public. Some buses have been diverted as a result.

A motorist who was travelling through Henderson said she saw a police car hit by the shotgun pellets.

”I asked a police officer is that from now and he said, ‘yes they were shooting at us but we’ve got him now’.”The woman said it was at the roundabout at Alderman Dr, Henderson.She said there were at least 15 police cars in the area.

The wail of sirens were continuing to ring out with many roads blocked in the suburb.