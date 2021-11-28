Armed police swarm Glen Eden, Auckland house, reports of gunfire, fire rages inside

Armed police have surrounded a house in Glen Eden as fire rages inside the property.

Police have surrounded a house in Danube Lane. A witness said they heard officers telling someone to "put it down".

Police have confirmed they responded to an incident at around 8:17 am this morning involving a "reported house fire with shots being fired".

"The scene is secure but the incident is still unfolding.

"We will provide more information as soon as it is available."

An eyewitness said they saw armed police surround the property before allowing firefighters on site to put out the blaze.

Shots have been fired and police have entered the driveway of the house they were surrounded.

At least five gunshots have been heard.

Paramedics in PPE gear have now arrived at the house.

Police have walked one person out of the property with blood on their face.

Residents say they are being warned to stay inside.

A police dog handler unit and two paramedics have arrived at the scene.

Residents living near the fire reported hearing two loud bangs before the smell of smoke filled the air.

A witness said they heard a loud bang followed by another at about 8.30am.

Northern fire communications shift manager Colin Underdown said the single-storey house was well-involved in fire. He wasn't aware of any injuries relating to the fire at this stage.

Police do not believe anyone is inside the house.

Armed police have blocked off a main road in Glen Eden. Officers have cordoned off Glengarry Rd near the corner of Haywood Crescent.

A section of Glengarry Rd, between Solar Rd and Autumn Ave, is closed to the public.

Plumes of black smoke can be seen across Glen Eden with a residential street cordoned off by police.