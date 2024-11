Hīkoi heads for Parliament, leaders meet at Apec summit and Russian missiles put Poland and Hungary on edge.

Armed police are responding to an unfolding incident on Great North Rd in Auckland’s New Lynn.

Police could be seen outside an address near the intersection with Fruitvale Rd just before 2pm.

Officers were standing at the top of a driveway to a block of 10 flats.

Road spikes were visible on the footpath and a police dog was on the scene.