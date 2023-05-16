A police vehicle at the scene of an incident in Ranui, West Auckland, early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police vehicle at the scene of an incident in Ranui, West Auckland, early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are at the scene of a developing situation at a property in West Auckland.

Officers have surrounded a house on Eric Gifford Drive, in the suburb of Ranui, after an incident overnight.

It is understood police have been at the scene since after midnight and are negotiating with a person inside the house, who is refusing to come out.

Multiple St John ambulances are also at the scene, as well as police dog teams, a witness said.

Police are at the scene of an unfolding incident in the suburb of Ranui, West Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police could be heard calling out to the person inside the property, repeatedly saying: “Armed police. Open the door and show us your hands. I need you to listen to my instructions.

“Open the front door and show us your hands. Your house is surrounded by armed police. We are not leaving. We are not going away.”

The circumstances of the incident are not yet clear. Police have been approached for comment.

- more to come -











