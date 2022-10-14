Armed police surround house in Glendene, West Auckland

Armed police have surrounded a house in the West Auckland suburb of Glendene and are calling for the occupants to "come out with your f***ing hands up".

A witness on the scene said the house was surrounded by about 15 armed officers who had set up a perimeter around the property on Glendene Ave and blocked the road with cordons.

The witness said he saw three "fully armed" officers entering the weatherboard property along with a dog handler after calling for the occupants to leave with their hands up.

Police were shining torches on the outside of the house.

In a statement, police said they were alerted to a robbery that had taken place at an address on Glendene Ave about 8.10pm.

One of the people involved reported seeing a firearm at the address, but this report has not been verified at this stage.

No one is injured and no sounds have been reported.

