Armed police stop vehicles in Auckland after person reported to be carrying firearm

Police were armed as a precaution after the person was reportedly carrying a firearm, a spokeswoman said. Photo / Dean Purcell

Armed police stopped vehicles in Kumeu this afternoon looking for a motorist reportedly carrying a firearm.

Police were called to a house on Coatesville-Riverhead Highway, Kumeu, around 4.30pm to reports of a person acting suspiciously and being armed.

The person then fled the scene by car before police arrived, and failed to stop for officers when it was located, a police spokeswoman said.

Police arrested the person without incident, a spokeswoman said. Photo / Dean Purcell.

But the person was found after armed police carried out a vehicle stop near the intersection of Fred Taylor Drive and Don Buck Rd.

"Police take these reports seriously and were armed as a precaution," the spokeswoman said.

One person was arrested and an air rifle was later found in the back of their car.

Police inquiries into the incident continued.