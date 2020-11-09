Armed police stop vehicles in Auckland after person reported to be carrying firearm

Armed police stopped vehicles in Kumeu this afternoon looking for a motorist reportedly carrying a firearm.
Police were called to a house on Coatesville-Riverhead Highway, Kumeu, around 4.30pm to reports of a person acting suspiciously and being armed.
The person then fled the scene by car before police arrived, and failed to stop for officers when it was located, a police spokeswoman said.
But the person was found after armed police carried out a vehicle stop near the intersection of Fred Taylor Drive and Don Buck Rd.
"Police take these reports seriously and were armed as a precaution," the spokeswoman said.
One person was arrested and an air rifle was later found in the back of their car.
Police inquiries into the incident continued.
