Armed police at the scene on Newington Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armed police and ambulance services are responding to a shooting tonight in West Auckland.

A resident on Robert Burke Place in Henderson said she heard shots ring out about 9pm, followed by a woman screaming.

"We heard four large gunshots, the sound of a car door slam and a car speeding away," the woman said.

She claimed there had been arguing between a man and a woman shortly before the shooting, "but we couldn't make out what was said".

"After the shots, we heard a distressed woman's voice yelling, 'What the f***' over and over again.

"A little too close for comfort but looking like another shooting in West Auckland."

A photographer at the scene said a cordon is in place on Newington Rd, Henderson, with an armed guard stationed outside a house.

At least seven police vehicles are on the scene as well as ambulance crew.

The witness said she also saw at least a dozen police vehicles speeding towards Te Atatū Peninsula just after 9pm.

"There were dog handlers, marked and unmarked cars, and also the Eagle helicopter."

A police spokeswoman said: "We can confirm we are making enquiries following a report of a firearms incident at an address on Newington Rd shortly before 9pm."

More information would be provided when it was available.

The incident is the latest in a worsening spate of gun violence across the city.

In recent months a series of tit-for-tat drive-by shootings have terrorised residents in West and South Auckland as tensions between rival gangs the Killer Beez and Tribesmen flared up.

Police would not confirm whether tonight's shooting has resulted in any injuries.

- More to come.