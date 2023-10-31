There is an armed police presence in Omanawa near Tauranga this morning.
A police spokeswoman said police executed a search warrant at a property on Belk Rd South during the morning.
“We don’t have any further information we can provide at this time.”
A NZME photographer at the scene said armed police and plain-clothed police staff with vests on could be seen walking up a long metalled rural driveway.
Police staff were also getting driven up the driveway in shuttle runs.
Two people wearing hazmat suits were also on the roadside.
More to come.