Armed police presence on Belk Rd near Tauranga. Video / Alex Cairns

There is an armed police presence in Omanawa near Tauranga this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police executed a search warrant at a property on Belk Rd South during the morning.

“We don’t have any further information we can provide at this time.”

Police at the scene on Belk Rd this morning. Photo / Alex Cairns

A NZME photographer at the scene said armed police and plain-clothed police staff with vests on could be seen walking up a long metalled rural driveway.

Police staff were also getting driven up the driveway in shuttle runs.

Two people wearing hazmat suits were also on the roadside.

More to come.