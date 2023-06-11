Armed police stand guard at an address in Auckland's Ōtara after it was shot at on Saturday evening. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armed police are at the scene of a residential Ōtara address after gunshots were allegedly fired at it on Saturday night.

A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to the report on Sandra Ave around 7.40pm last night.

No one was injured as a result of the event.

“A scene guard was put in place and a scene examination will take place today,” said a police spokesperson.

A vehicle was located and seized.

This comes after police responded to another firearms incident in Ōtara on Bampeid Rd around 8pm on Friday night.

No one was injured in this incident either.

Inquiries into the two incidents are ongoing, including whether the they are linked.

“The community can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area as inquiries continue,” said Acting Detective Inspector Michael Hayward, Counties Manakau CIB.

Police ask anyone with information that may assist them in their investigation to contact them on 105.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.