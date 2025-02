Armed police descend on Karangahape Rd on Thursday afternoon as four people in a vehicle were taken into custody. Photo / NZME

“The police were pointing the guns at the car.”

A woman who appeared to be the driver was apprehended, alongside three other passengers, none of whom resisted police.

“I think it might have been the end of a police chase from what I can tell.”

The Herald has approached police for comment.

More to come.