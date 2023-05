Armed police are on the scene at a Far North street after reports of gunshots.

Armed offenders squads (AOS) have cordoned off a portion of Matauri Bay Road near Te Tapui Road, a police spokeswoman said, after first attending just after 5pm this evening.

Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area while they make inquiries.

“AOS is in attendance as a precaution,” the spokeswoman said.

“Police ask members of the public to please avoid the area while enquiries are ongoing.”