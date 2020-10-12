Armed police close Auckland motorway briefly after vehicle of interest spotted

Police block off all lanes on Auckland's southern motorway this morning. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

There were dramatic scenes on one of Auckland's busiest motorways when police closed off a large chunk of the southern motorway after a vehicle they were looking for was spotted.

Motorists driving in either direction, near the Bairds Rd overbridge, were forced to stop in their tracks as police officers responded to a situation just ahead.

Police said the incident happened just before 11am after officers conduction inquiries in relation to an ongoing investigation were made aware of a vehicle of interest.

The vehicle was said to be parked northbound on the southern motorway, Senior Sergeant Tom Gollan, of Counties Manukau Police, said.

"Armed police, with the assistance of the Eagle helicopter, then approached the vehicle," he said.

"Two people - a man and a woman - were taken into custody without incident and are assisting us with our inquiries."

No other details in relation to the incident - and what investigation the vehicle of interest is connected to - have been revealed.

"For operational reasons, police are not in a position to comment further at this time."

Police said that part of the motorway was closed "briefly".

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency alerted motorists at 11.25am that lanes had since been reopened in both directions.

Motorists were told to expect delays until the incident had been fully cleared.