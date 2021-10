Police helicopter makes several low circles overhead as police cars flooded the scene, a short time later man was seen being arrested. Video / Supplied

Police are responding to an incident at Western Springs in Auckland.

Residents witnessed a man wearing a grey singlet running behind houses on Great North Rd, near the Bullock Track, being pursued by a police officer carrying a large rifle.

The police Eagle helicopter made several low circles overhead as police cars flooded the scene.

A short time later the same person was seen being arrested on Great North Rd.

The Herald has sought comment from police.