Armed police called to Titirangi, West Auckland, overnight

The Armed Offenders Squad, police, fire and St John Ambulance all rushed to the incident. Video / Hayden Woodward

A man who allegedly started a fire in a house during a standoff with police jumped off the balcony before being taken into custody.

The man was arrested in Titirangi, West Auckland, overnight.

Police said officers were called to a house on Waimā Cres about midnight after a report of a family harm incident.

When officers arrived, everyone in the house came outside - except for a man who said he had a firearm.

"Noises of damage were heard inside the property and a cordon was set up around the address."

Properties around the house had to be evacuated.

"The male remained inside the address and was observed throwing items from the balcony."

The man then allegedly started a fire inside the house and jumped off the balcony, police said.

He was taken into custody immediately and was taken to hospital as a precaution, after suffering minor injuries.

The man is expected to face charges and is due to appear in court today.

A scene guard remains at the property this morning.

The Fire Service was also called.

A witness told the Herald the house had caught fire and fire engines were soon at the scene.

Inquiries are continuing, police said.