Armed police called to incident in Titirangi, West Auckland, overnight

The Armed Offenders Squad, police, fire and St John Ambulance all rushed to the incident. Video / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services, including armed police, have been kept busy overnight after an incident at a property in West Auckland.

Armed officers were seen heading to a house on Waimā Cres, in Titirangi, in the early hours of this morning.

It is understood police were called to the property around 2am.

Police put up a cordon in the area - before the fire service was called to the scene also.

A witness told the Herald the house involved had caught fire during the incident and fire trucks were soon at the scene.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known. Police have been approached for comment.