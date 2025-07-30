Armed police called to Akoranga Bus Station on Auckland’s North Shore; three men detained
Police took a person off an Auckland bus at Akoranga Station this afternoon.
Armed police were called to an Auckland bus station after reports that a gun was used during an aggravated robbery.
Inspector Danny Meade alleged a watch was stolen during the incident this afternoon on Queen St, in central Auckland.
He said suspects were seen boarding a bus and “Auckland Central
staff have followed the bus to the Akoranga Bus Station on the North Shore.”
Meade said police took three men off the bus without any trouble.