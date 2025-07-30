Police took a person off an Auckland bus at Akoranga Station this afternoon.

Armed police called to Akoranga Bus Station on Auckland’s North Shore; three men detained

Armed police were called to an Auckland bus station after reports that a gun was used during an aggravated robbery.

Inspector Danny Meade alleged a watch was stolen during the incident this afternoon on Queen St, in central Auckland.

He said suspects were seen boarding a bus and “Auckland Central staff have followed the bus to the Akoranga Bus Station on the North Shore.”

Meade said police took three men off the bus without any trouble.