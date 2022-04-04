A teenager is due to appear in court after a 23km police pursuit by the Eagle helicopter across Auckland that ended when the vehicle they were in was spiked.
Police received reports of a number of people in a vehicle possibly firing a gun at a reserve park in Māngere Bridge about 10pm yesterday.
The Police Eagle helicopter was sent as a result and officers soon spotted the vehicle involved.
The vehicle travelled onto State Highway 16 before officers managed to spike it just over 23km away in Te Atatū, West Auckland.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A police spokesman said all of those inside the car were youths. They were later found on a street in nearby Henderson.
"No firearm was located and it's believed the initial report may have been the result of glass bottles being smashed by the group."
A witness at the scene in Henderson, where the youths were found in the vehicle, said all officers who arrived were armed and a dog unit was also there.
"Officers armed were guarding a vehicle of interest - a Mazda.
"A short time later, police officers marched a young male in cuffs down... and into a nearby police car."
One of those involved has been charged and is due to appear in the Youth Court.