Armed police block road in Taradale for pre-planned operation

Police on patrol in Taradale with guns and dogs on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Armed police and what appear to be members of the Armed Offenders Squad have surrounded a property in Taradale on Friday as part of a pre-planned search warrant.

A police communications van and four police cars were seen stationed at the end of Howard Rd while police patrolled the area with guns and dogs.

A witness who lives nearby said they had heard strange noises “like an engine revving” over the past couple of nights around the property.

The witness said police had been active in the area since 9am, but they were unsure if the presence was connected to the same incident.

“Cordons are in place at each end of Howard Rd as police carry out a preplanned warrant at an address in Taradale,” a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson confirmed police had been conducting the operation since 11.30am.

“Police are armed as a precaution and advise the public to avoid the area.”

The spokesperson confirmed there was “no risk to the public”.