Armed police block off road near Havelock North

Police near the intersection of Thompson and Davidson Rds. Photo / Warren Buckland

Armed police have set up a cordon near Havelock North.

Police with guns could be seen in the area near Thompson Rd and its intersections with Davidson and Napier Rds about 8.30am.

A police spokesperson said they were executing a search warrant in the area and no further information was available.

Police have also been seen in Te Aute Rd area, near Lipscombe Cres, in what is believed to be a related callout.

A resident along Napier Rd, who did not wish to be named, said there had been "lots of lights" and the Armed Offenders Squad appeared to be in attendance.

"From what I understand there were reports of someone threatening police on Thompson Rd.

"Whatever it was it was serious."

He said by about 9.30am police seemed to be leaving the area and the cordons on Thompson Rd seemed to have been lifted.

MORE TO COME