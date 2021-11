The public is urged to avoid the Dominion Rd area after an incident potentially involving a firearm.

Armed police are blocking access to roads in Hamilton after it was reported a person presented a firearm in the area.

Cordons are in place and members of the Armed Offenders Squad are at an address on Dominion Rd after the report of a firearm being presented was made at 12.47pm today.

A statement from police urged members of the public to avoid the area if possible.

- More to come