Armed police are on the scene of an incident in South Auckland tonight along with other emergency services. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armed police are on the scene of an incident in South Auckland tonight along with other emergency services. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armed police are attending an incident in South Auckland tonight after a man suffered a serious gunshot injury.

A witness told the Herald nine armed officers and two St John vehicles were at an address on Wakefield St in Favona.

Police have taped off the address.

A police spokesperson said they had received a report of a man with a serious gunshot injury and were working to determine the circumstances.

More to come