Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks to the media after visiting search and rescue staff in the Esk Valley, Hawke's Bay. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks to the media after visiting search and rescue staff in the Esk Valley, Hawke's Bay. Video / Mark Mitchell

Police in Napier have asked people to stay inside as the Armed Offenders Squad is out on the streets of Marewa, responding to an unfolding incident.

Residents of Barker Rd and surrounding streets have been told to stay inside while they seek a person of interest.

Cordons are currently in place in the area and police efforts are focused on an address nearby Douglas McLean Avenue.

A local told the Herald that an Eagle helicopter is also hovering over the area.

Police Minister and MP for Napier, Stuart Nash, earlier said he was aware of looting and a gang incident that he believed unfolded in Tamatea last night.

“Police will take a very very dim view of anyone caught looting,” he said.

“I know the gang incident police are treating that incredibly seriously. They’ve already arrested one of the parties involved in that and they’re going hard out to find the other party.”

“Imagine, the city’s without power, there’s a whole lot of people living in trepidation and a high degree of uncertainty, some have lost everything, and you’re getting these miscreants going around looting.

“I mean, how low can you get? Seriously,” he said.

Nash said from what he had heard, shots were fired at a car.

A police spokesperson said, however, while there were multiple reports of disorder in Tamatea, fireworks rather than gunshots were reportedly fired at a woman’s car and house.

A person has also been arrested after assaulting a police officer at a checkpoint in Napier on Thursday.

Eastern District Commander Superintendant Jeanette Park told the Hawke’s Bay Today an officer was assaulted by an intoxicated woman at a checkpoint on Marine Parade and Ellison St, State Highway 51.

“That person has been arrested and will be facing charges,” Park said.

She said the officers involved are recovering.