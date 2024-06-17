The Wairoa community is beng asked to remain vigilant after the Armed Offenders Squad was deployed.

Police are asking Wairoa residents to remain vigilant while police resolve an ongoing incident in the northern Hawke’s Bay town.

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad have been deployed and an address in Colin St has been cordoned.

A police spokesperson said there is not any ongoing danger to members of the Wairoa community.

Wairoa’s town schools were placed under lockdown upon advice from the Ministry of Education.

Acting principal of Wairoa College Kimberley Mahy said the high school was in lockdown for an hour from 9.43am to 10.42am.

She said the lockdown was put in place due to an external threat and wasn’t related to the college.

“Everyone is back out and happy.”

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said he was concerned not only for the town but also for the individuals at the centre of recent incidents and the risk of a man on the loose with a gun.

Colin St is off Kopu Rd, effectively the eastern extension of Marine Pde along the banks of the Wairoa River towards the mouth, but the Wairoa District Council offices were “among sites immediately locked down as a precaution,” Little said.

He said the council lockdown was lifted after he was advised a man was “safely contained” in a house.

The mayor said Wairoa is missing out on many services, and none were available for “struggling” people in the district.

”We are pretty concerned,” he said. “These people need help.”

If you see any suspicious or concerning activity in the area, please contact Police on 111.

MORE TO COME