The Armed Offenders Squad attended a search warrant on Morris Spence Avenue in Onekawa on Tuesday morning. Photo / File

Police blocked off Morris Spence Avenue in Onekawa, Napier on Tuesday morning as part of a search warrant on the street which was attended by the Armed Offenders Squad.

A police spokeswoman said staff were executing a routine search warrant at a property on the street, which started about 9.30am.

There were no signs of police in the area as of 10:45am.