The huge robot is controlled by a repurposed bicycle helmet. Photo / Jason Oxenham

An interactive robot the height of a two-storey building will be greeting Aucklanders this weekend as they visit the Armageddon expo.

It took 200 hours over three months for a mechanical artist to build the 7.5m robot.

Armageddon founder Bill Geradts has nicknamed the robot “Frank”, but its creator, Chris Van Der Meys, thinks it’s much more menacing.

The robot calls itself the “destroyer of humans” - yes, it talks.

But rest assured, the robot’s head movement, speech, arms and spinning blade are controlled by whoever is wearing the repurposed bicycle helmet used to operate it.

The sci-fi and fantasy fair is approaching its 30th anniversary next year and is New Zealand’s largest annual entertainment event.

Armageddon founder Bill Geradts at the Showgrounds with "Frank". Photo / Jason Oxenham

The convention is on over the weekend until Sunday.