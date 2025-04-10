Jimmy Heremaia in the dock at the High Court at Napier, being sentenced for the murder of Ariki Rigby. Photo / Ric Stevens
“I forgive you Jimmy. Have a good life.”
Those were the words Peta Rigby told Jimmy Heremaia in court today as the convicted killer was sentenced for murdering Ariki Rigby, the young woman whose body was found in a burned-out car near Havelock North in 2022.
Peta Rigby was one of several family members who gave emotional impact statements in the High Court at Napier before Heremai was given a sentence of life imprisonment. He will have to spend at least 12 years in jail before he is eligible for parole.
Crown Solicitor Steve Manning said Rigby was not killed because she wore the shirt, but in the atmosphere of “fear and intimidation” from the gang after its code had been breached when she did so.
Rigby and Heremaia had been planning to leave Hawke’s Bay together to get away from the gang when they ended up in a car together on the evening she died.
They argued and “anger then took over”, Manning said.
Ariki Rigby had known Heremaia for only 12 days before she died.
He killed her at Bay View north of Napier and then drove to Havelock North, where he set fire to the car with her body still in it.
Family and supporters overflow into second courtroom
A large number of Ariki Rigby’s family and supporters filled the public gallery of Courtroom 2 at the Napier courthouse, with an overflow watching proceedings via video link in another courtroom next door.
There was also a large security presence of police, court security staff and Corrections officers.
Ariki’s mother, Maimaru Ngahuka, addressed the court and outlined the struggles she had had trying to come to terms with her daughter’s death.
He hit her twice in the head, causing skull and brain injuries that led to her death.
Heremaia picked the young woman’s body up from the ground and put her in the back seat of the car.
He drove towards Napier, then to the rural area of Puketapu. He was in a panic, deciding what to do and how to dispose of Rigby’s body.
Police later used CCTV footage and cellphone data to trace the journey. This also captured a Google search Heremaia made for “river parking”.
Google search for ‘river parking’
Heremaia eventually made his way to Paul’s house in Havelock North, where he changed out of his blood-stained clothes into fresh ones his friend gave him. He put the soiled clothes in the car with Rigby’s body.
Paul drove another car to the Mobil station in Havelock North, where he bought $70 worth of petrol.
Detective Inspector Dave De Lange said in a statement that police were pleased to see justice done for Rigby’s family, who had been “fierce advocates” for her.
“We know no sentence could ever make up for her loss. However, we hope today’s result offers some comfort to them,” De Lange said.
“I would also like to acknowledge the investigation team, who put in many months of hard work to achieve this result.
“This was a meticulous, difficult and complex investigation spanning multiple police districts and requiring many specialist skillsets,” De Lange said.
“I thank you for your unwavering dedication to making an arrest and ensuring Ariki’s killer could be held to account.”
