This was against the “gang code”, the High Court at Napier has been told.

Rigby died on or about September 2, 2022, about four weeks short of what would have been her 19th birthday. Her body was found in a burned out car in a riverside car park near Havelock North three days later.

Heremaia, whom she had known for a few weeks, bashed her in the head with a hammer, which she had brought with her for self-defence.

According to the summary of facts, which had until now been suppressed, Heremaia was driving back and forth between Wairoa and Napier in a grey Toyota sedan between August 29 and September 3. The then 32-year-old had borrowed it from his Mob captain on the pretence of needing a car for work.

On one of those journeys, Rigby travelled with him and some time in the last two days of August she came into possession of the T-shirt.

In the early hours of August 31, the teen was seen by another patched Mongrel Mob member wearing the T-shirt in public in Hastings.

Gang regalia is subject to rules. Allowing anyone else to wear it is seen by members as a serious violation – particularly if the non-gang member wearing it is female.

“Ms Rigby being seen wearing the Mongrel Mob T-shirt was the catalyst for the events that followed, and led to her death,” the Crown said in the summary of facts.

On September 2, Heremaia’s sister sent him a text message to say that his Mongrel Mob patch had been removed from the family home.

“The removal of Mr Heremaia’s patch meant that he had been ‘de-patched’ from the Mongrel Mob because of the incident involving Ms Rigby and the Mongrel Mob T-shirt.”.

About 9.52 that night, Heremaia met Rigby in Onekawa, Napier and she got into his car and they drove to Bay View north of the city, where they parked up.

Rigby had a hammer with her as she feared for her safety.

They argued and she swung the hammer at Heremaia. He blocked her, overpowered her, took the hammer from her.

He hit her twice in the head, causing skull and brain injuries which led to her death.

Later, with the help of a friend Ropine Paul, Heremaia drove the car to the Havelock North car park and burned it.

Detective Inspector David De Lange of Eastern District Police acknowledged the guilty pleas, and Rigby’s whānau who have “waited so long to see the person responsible held accountable for her tragic death”.

“We also acknowledge those Police staff who worked meticulously over a long period of time to piece together the evidence that has brought about this result today.”

