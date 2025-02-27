This was against the “gang code”, the High Court at Napier has been told.
Rigby died on or about September 2, 2022, about four weeks short of what would have been her 19th birthday. Her body was found in a burned out car in a riverside car park near Havelock North three days later.
Heremaia, whom she had known for a few weeks, bashed her in the head with a hammer, which she had brought with her for self-defence.
According to the summary of facts, which had until now been suppressed, Heremaia was driving back and forth between Wairoa and Napier in a grey Toyota sedan between August 29 and September 3. The then 32-year-old had borrowed it from his Mob captain on the pretence of needing a car for work.
Later, with the help of a friend Ropine Paul, Heremaia drove the car to the Havelock North car park and burned it.
Detective Inspector David De Lange of Eastern District Police acknowledged the guilty pleas, and Rigby’s whānau who have “waited so long to see the person responsible held accountable for her tragic death”.
“We also acknowledge those Police staff who worked meticulously over a long period of time to piece together the evidence that has brought about this result today.”
