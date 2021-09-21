Argument over face masks turns violent at Christchurch's Kaiser Brew Gardens

Tension's brewing at some bars due to Covid-19 restrictions. Photo / NZH

An argument over face masks turned violent at Christchurch's Kaiser Brew Gardens on Saturday night - ending in a split lip and a bloody nose.

Owner Campbell Parker says a man became verbally aggressive towards a group of patrons - holding but not wearing their masks - as they waited to pay.

It escalated with a man punching an off-duty staff member in the face. A second man was also hit.

Parker says this is the extra strain hospitality businesses have to deal with.

A police complaint has been made.