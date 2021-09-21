Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Argument over face masks turns violent at Christchurch's Kaiser Brew Gardens

Quick Read
Tension's brewing at some bars due to Covid-19 restrictions. Photo / NZH

Tension's brewing at some bars due to Covid-19 restrictions. Photo / NZH

NZ Herald

Tension is brewing at some bars due to Covid restrictions.

An argument over face masks turned violent at Christchurch's Kaiser Brew Gardens on Saturday night - ending in a split lip and a bloody nose.

Owner Campbell Parker says a man became verbally aggressive towards a group of patrons - holding but not wearing their masks - as they waited to pay.

Read More

It escalated with a man punching an off-duty staff member in the face. A second man was also hit.

Parker says this is the extra strain hospitality businesses have to deal with.

A police complaint has been made.