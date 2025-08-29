Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Architectural designer who helped scammers steal $235k from two women sentenced to home detention, loses suppression, files appeal

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

An architectural designer has been sentenced for money laundering but still cannot be named. Photo / Cameron Pitney

An architectural designer has been sentenced for money laundering but still cannot be named. Photo / Cameron Pitney

An architectural designer who helped scammers steal $235,000 from two investors has been sentenced for his role in the ruse but still cannot be named after filing an 11th-hour appeal with the High Court.

The man is serving 12 months’ home detention after admitting to two money laundering charges in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save