When he was interviewed by police, the man claimed he had no knowledge of illegal activity, claiming the victims had been “scammed by other people”.
He said a friend overseas had arranged for the investment proceeds to be paid into his ASB account.
“I gave my bank account to him, and he said, ‘We’ve got investors in New Zealand’.”
He understood the people putting money into his account were investing in steel and granite.
O’Neil welcomed the guilty pleas as “a small step towards justice”.
“It brings with it a sense of validation - that the crime has been acknowledged, and that accountability is beginning to take shape. But while this outcome is welcome, it does not undo the hurt that has been caused.”
She said the man’s suppression bid was a “devastating” blow, “silencing the truth from being fully heard and shielding someone who played a pivotal role in this scheme”.
Being scammed had shattered more than her finances, she said.
“The guilt, shame, and embarrassment that followed being deceived in such a calculated way has been overwhelming. It’s a betrayal that cuts deep.
“Being caught up in something like this shakes your trust in people, in systems, and in yourself.”
O’Neil was one of the first investment scam victims to go public with her story after a wave of fraud cases in late 2022 and early 2023.
She helped spearhead a victims’ group that has highlighted failures in the banking system, calling for compensation and better safeguards to protect customers.
Last year, the Banking Ombudsman ordered O’Neil’s bank – BNZ – to reimburse nearly $300,000 to her and another victim, Borja Ares.
The Ombudsman ruled that BNZ missed crucial “red flags” concerning the scam and failed to act with reasonable skill in care.
