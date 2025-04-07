Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Architectural designer pleads guilty to money laundering, seeks discharge and permanent suppression

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

An architectural designer has pleaded guilty to money laundering after receiving $235,000 in scam proceeds into his account from two duped investors. Illustration / Paul Slater

An architectural designer has pleaded guilty to money laundering after receiving $235,000 in scam proceeds into his account from two duped investors. Illustration / Paul Slater

  • An architectural designer pleaded guilty to money laundering after helping scammers steal $235,000 from investors.
  • The man seeks a discharge without conviction and permanent name suppression, arguing it could cost him his livelihood.
  • Victim Carla O’Neil lost $100,000 and criticised the suppression bid, highlighting the scam’s personal impact.

An architectural designer who helped scammers steal $235,000 from two investors has pleaded guilty to money laundering charges and faces up to seven years in prison.

But the man is seeking a discharge without conviction and asking the court to permanently suppress his name.

One of his victims

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand