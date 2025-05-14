Four shots went through the bonnet of a vehicle parked in the driveway.
Rangi’s partner of one month was sitting in the driver’s seat of the car and was hit in the face by one shot, which had ricocheted off the car’s roof.
Rangi took the woman to the emergency department, where she was treated for grazes to her nose and upper lip, and fractures to the bone at the base of her tooth. A tooth was also dislodged.
Judge Hikaka said it was unknown why the woman was sitting in the vehicle, and Rangi’s reason for shooting the firearm was not mentioned in court.
The judge said a subsequent police search of Rangi’s vehicle revealed 12 rounds of .22 ammunition and a magazine with two live rounds in it.
His cellphone was searched, and data showed he had offered to exchange 1g of methamphetamine and half an ounce of cannabis for a firearm.
It also revealed he had offered to sell a total of 3.7g of methamphetamine to several people, and 59g of cannabis.
Following the incident, Rangi was given a sentencing indication of four years’ imprisonment on charges of offering to sell methamphetamine and cannabis, and one count of discharging a firearm with reckless disregard for the safety of others.
He accepted the indication and pleaded guilty to the charges but at the sentencing, Keegan worked to have the four years reduced after receiving more information on Rangi through a presentence report and a letter from a woman who had known him for most of his life.
Crown prosecutor Jo Woodcock submitted that Rangi should be sentenced based on the judge’s indication that he had accepted.