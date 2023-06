ARA Timaru has been evacuated after a threat this morning. Photo / Google Maps

About 100 staff and students of a Timaru polytechnic have been evacuated from their building after a threat was made towards the premises.

The ARA Institute’s Timaru campus on Arthur St was evacuated around 10am as a precaution, police said.

About 50-100 people are standing outside the campus, according to a nearby business.

A couple of police vehicles are parked outside the building but no other businesses are understood to have been evacuated.