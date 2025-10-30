The soldier also offered to get a covert device into the NZ Army headquarters.

The soldier, whose name is still suppressed, admitted a charge of attempted espionage. Pool Photo / Adele Rycroft, Manawatu Standard

After several days of deliberation, the Chief Judge of the Court Martial of New Zealand, Kevin Riordan, and a panel of three senior NZDF personnel opted to kick the soldier from the armed forces, but not before he’d served two years at the Services Corrective Establishment (SCE) in Burnham.

Two years is the maximum time that can be served at the facility, and any greater sentence must be served in a civilian prison.

After the sentencing, the NZDF’s director of military proceedings filed an appeal against the court martial’s “manifestly inadequate” punishment in a bid to have the soldier sent to a civilian prison.

‘Betrayed his oath of allegiance’

Today, at a hearing of the Courts Martial Appeal Court sitting at the High Court in Wellington, the Crown, on behalf of NZDF’s director of military proceedings, argued that a sentence for attempted espionage needed to deter against similar offending.

“There’s a need for the clang of the prison gates,” Lieutenant Colonel Robert Goguel told the court.

“Imprisonment, it is submitted, is the only punishment available that can achieve the general deterrence needed.”

Goguel said the soldier had “betrayed his oath of allegiance”, and the court-martial panel did not give enough weight to the seriousness of his offending.

Goguel also said the soldier was not particularly young, not remorseful and was not suffering from any form of addiction, and so his rehabilitation should not have been a significant mitigating factor at sentencing.

There are only 10 spaces at the SCE, and most armed forces personnel spend less than a month there following a summary trial, many for drug offences.

Goguel said the NZDF shouldn’t have to expend more resources trying to reintegrate him into society.

The soldier has so far served two months at SCE, and Goguel argued to substitute his total sentence for one of at least one year and eight months in a civilian prison.

The court martial was five years in the making after the soldier was first arrested in 2019. Photo / Jeremy Wilkinson

The soldier’s lawyer, Steve Winter, said the panel took into account the five-year delay in bringing the matter to trial, which his client spent on “open arrest” and on full pay.

He was, however, living on a military base with his family while he initially faced 17 charges, including espionage, rather than the downgraded charge of attempted espionage he pleaded guilty to.

“The closest analogy I can find is placing an informant in amongst the community he informed on,” Winter said.

The lawyer said the director of military prosecutions chose to try the case at court martial when it could have been tried through a civilian court.

He said a court martial was chosen knowing full well that a sentence of military detention was possible.

“It may not be that the Crown ever thought that would happen,” Winter said.

“It cannot be said that two years of rigorous military discipline can be anything less than a significant deterrent to a member of the military.”

One of the appeal court’s three-person panel, Judge Craig Ruane, questioned whether there was a perception from the public that military detention was a soft option, to which Winter said he invited anyone who thought that to “try it”.

The court reserved its decision on the appeal.

Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū, covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.