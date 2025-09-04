The soldier also offered to get a covert device into NZ Army headquarters.
Following several days’ worth of deliberation at the Linton Military Camp, the Chief Judge of the Court Martial of New Zealand, Kevin Riordan, and a panel of three senior NZDF personnel arrived at a sentence of two years to be served at the Burnham Military Camp’s detention facility.
Known as the Services Corrective Establishment, the maximum anyone can spend there is two years, and if the private’s sentence exceeded that, he would have been sent to a civilian prison.
The maximum punishment for attempted espionage under New Zealand law is seven years.
At sentencing, Judge Riordan said that the panel spent the bulk of its deliberations on deciding whether to send the soldier to Burnham or to a civilian prison.
Now, the Director of Military Prosecutions (DMP) has filed a notice of appeal of that sentence to the Court Martial Appeal Court on the basis that the sentence was “manifestly inadequate”.
If the DMP is successful in its appeal, and the soldier receives a higher sentence, he will have to be sent to a civilian prison.
