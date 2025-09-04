The soldier, whose name is still suppressed, was sentenced to two years at Burnham Military Camp's SCE. Photo / Composite

The country’s first convicted attempted spy could face a longer sentence after the New Zealand Defence Force appealed his “manifestly inadequate” sentence.

The NZ Army private, who has interim name suppression, was sentenced to two years’ military detention at a Court Martial held in August for attempting to pass information to what he thought was a foreign agent.

The man, who had links to two right-wing groups, admitted handing over bundles of NZ Defence Force (NZDF) documents to what was actually an undercover officer.

Included in the information he handed over were maps and aerial photographs of various NZDF bases around the country, as well as passcodes, login details to its IT system, telephone directories and handwritten assessments of the vulnerabilities of the Linton Military Camp where he was stationed.