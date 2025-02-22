Advertisement
New Zealand

Apocalypse now: Doomsday bunker secretly installed on NZ property – confirmed

Kurt Bayer
By
South Island Head of News·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

US-company SAFE which supplies underground shelters has confirmed that it has built a bunker in New Zealand for a client - the first time such a project has been confirmed. Photo / Supplied

  • An underground ‘doomsday bunker’ has been built in New Zealand by US-based company Safe.
  • Safe founder Albert Corbi confirmed the project was an underground shelter - but would not reveal the location.
  • Entry-level shelters start at US$1 million ($1.75m).

An underground shelter, or ‘Doomsday bunker’, has been built in New Zealand, the Herald can confirm for the first time.

It comes after years of speculation that super-rich Silicon Valley tech entrepreneurs had shipped survival bunkers to New Zealand, to be buried deep underground for

