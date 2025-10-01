Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) data shows that, since the nationwide restructuring of local government in 1989, voter turnout in local body elections has declined from 56% to 42% in 2022.

Last time our local government representatives were elected, only a minority of people voted, overall.

Much has been postulated about the causes of this low number and what could be done to change it, including ideas such as synching local and general elections so people only have to vote once.

Research has shown that people don’t vote in local elections because they perceive them as being less important than general elections and also because they feel confused about the candidates and their policies.

There is also a much larger issue in this ongoing trend of lower participation in local elections – the apathy that some people feel towards the democratic process.

It is easy to feel down about the state of the world, in general, because it is so tough to witness things that negatively impact our lives while feeling like we have no agency in it whatsoever.

This is your reminder that, when it comes to the immediate world around you, you do have agency.

For every person who thinks their vote will not matter, there could be someone voting against your best interests – and your decision not to vote will only strengthen theirs.

Voter demographics in local elections often skew towards the older and more affluent. This means that one sector of society ends up having a bigger say in what matters.

Voting closes at noon on October 11.

Democracy only truly works when every voice is heard. This is true of every branch and level of government, particularly at a local level.

The work of the mayor, councillors and local board members has a direct impact on your day-to-day life and the life of your local community.

The people elected this month will influence what happens to your rates, where you can walk your dog, where you can park your car, what infrastructure investment your town needs, what events happen near you, and how the wild spaces in your area are preserved, among so many other things that directly impact your life every day. Why would you put that in the hands of a few?

Low voter turnout at local elections is a serious issue. Luckily, it is also one you can help solve.

Even if you haven’t received your voting papers, there is still time to register to vote.

Visit vote.nz to find out more about enrolling to vote and visit nzherald.co.nz/yourvote2025 for our coverage of this year’s local elections across Aotearoa.