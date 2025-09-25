Advertisement
The Conversation: Another local election, another low turnout? Synching local and general elections could be the answer – Julia Talbot-Jones

Opinion by
Julia Talbot-Jones
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Julia Talbot-Jones is a senior lecturer at the School of Government, Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington

With turnout at just 40%, is it time New Zealand rethinks how local elections are run? Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • Local body elections impact how people live, work and travel, but voter turnout is low.
  • Syncing local elections with general elections could boost turnout, as seen in California.
  • Voter demographics in local elections often skew older and more affluent, affecting representative decision-making.

By now, you should have received those familiar orange envelopes containing your local body election papers. Have you opened them? Will you vote? And will you remember to post them back?

These are important questions now that voting has opened. The results of these elections, which happen every

