Fire crews have extinguished a fire at an apartment complex in central Manukau.

Emergency services were called to the building on Putney Way in the early hours of this morning after reports of a fire.

Authorities told the AM Show that the building was evacuated as firefighters worked at the scene and brought the blaze under control.

The apartment block is located in a busy spot within the Manukau shopping area and sits opposite Manukau Train Station.

It is not known whether anyone was injured in the incident.

- more to come -