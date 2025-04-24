Despite being at the bottom of the world, we are increasingly aware that the international rules-based order, which has seen our country thrive since 1945, is under threat.

For the first time since the end of the Cold War, the actions of powerful nations have shaken our belief in a peace we had come to take for granted.

The Government’s increase in defence spending also suggests the unease around global stability.

New Zealand will hit a defence budget of more than 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) within the next eight years, with $12 billion in funding over the next four years, $9b of which is “new”.

But, as Defence Minister Judith Collins said, this is not “about choosing sides or beating the drums of war”. Rather, it is about preventing conflict and supporting a peace.

We are not alone in this, with allies such as Australia and the United Kingdom increasing defence spending as they sense a changing environment.

New Zealand, like many other Western countries, has also seen increasing distrust in its institutions – government, the courts, media, democracy.

Research from the Helen Clark Foundation showed nearly a third of us were sympathetic to “having a strong leader who does not have to bother with Parliament and elections”.

It is a worrying trend.

This Anzac Day, like every other, we will remember our veterans who fought and died in all our wars. But this year, let us also reflect on how the world arrived at those dark places.

Let us not repeat the mistakes of the past but learn from its lessons. In our world, the true enemy must be war itself.

