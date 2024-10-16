Anzac Day to honour more veterans after law change

“Serving your country comes with great personal sacrifice which can never be fully repaid, but recognising the bravery, honour and dedication of service people through official commemorations like Anzac Day goes a long way.”

Penk said New Zealanders were increasingly using Anzac Day to remember and honour those who had served since Gallipoli, and it was time the law caught up with that.

“We know that there is more we can - and should - do to better recognise service personnel’s sacrifices. Even the question of who is officially recognised as a ‘veteran’ is more complicated than most would realise, with not all people who have operationally served in the New Zealand Defence Force recognised as a veteran.

An Anzac Day dawn service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum in the Auckland Domain. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“However, today’s announcement, made by the Prime Minister at the RSA’s 108th National Council meeting in Wellington, is an important step in the right direction.”

Arts Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith said it was time for the act to catch up with public sentiment.

“Kiwis are grateful for the courage, commitment and sacrifice of servicemen and women not only in the past, but also in the present, and Anzac Day is one of the ways they want to show it,” he said.

“The service personnel of today are part of a long and proud tradition. A change is well overdue, and we need to acknowledge that all those who have served New Zealand in time of war and war-like conflicts deserve to be officially recognised and honoured. It’s appropriate to do that on Anzac Day.”

The Anzac Day Amendment Bill was expected to be introduced in the House before Anzac Day 2025 and passed in time for Anzac Day 2026.

