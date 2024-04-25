Anzac Day: Te Puke remembers

The Anzac Day address in Te Puke was given by Colonel Andrew Brown.

A failure to learn from the past was highlighted by two of the speakers at Te Puke’s Anzac Day commemorations.

In his address, Colonel Andrew Brown started by tracing the history of Anzac Day and highlighted New Zealanders’ service in conflicts around the world since World War 1, the most recent being the support role in the conflict in Ukraine.

“We seem to struggle with remembering the lessons from these conflicts. And the world today has some disconcerting similarities to the world of the 1930s with the rise of populist leaders increasing great power competition conflict in Europe with the risk of expansion to the west and challenges to the very essence of democracy in many countries.

“For all that, we are grateful that the country we live in steadfastly retains its democratic principles, works to look after all New Zealanders and continues to play an important role in international affairs.

“The sacrifices this country has made in the past are unlikely to be the last sacrifices that we make and as we remember the sacrifices of all those that have served, we should also consider how best to prepare for whatever challenges lie ahead.”

Col Brown, who joined New Zealand Army’s Territorial Force in March 1987 and transferred to the Regular Force in July 1997, served seven times in overseas operations between 2001 and 2020 including in Afghanistan three times, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Timor Leste and the Solomon Islands.

The parade led by piper Hector Couper.

He is now Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association (RNZRSA) general manager, support services. He is responsible for the RNZRSA’s support advisers and support programmes, including the Veteran Employment Scheme.

Western Bay of Plenty District Mayor James Denyer expressed similar sentiments

“We stand here today united in our gratitude for the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women,” he said.

“I just want to take a moment to reflect on the ongoing conflicts around the world such as in Ukraine and Israel where we are reminded once again of the devastating impact war has on people and communities

“Sadly we still have not fully learned the lessons from the past.”

Te Puke Intermediate School head students Meri Tamapara-Wilson and Kihirini Ronaki lay a wreath at Te Puke cenotaph.

Te Puke High School head students Libby Cooke and Isaiah Jepsen both spoke of members of their families who had served in wartime while Te Puke Intermediate School head students Meri Tamapara and Kihirini Ronaki read On Flanders Field.

Rotorua MP Hon Todd McClay, whose constituency includes Te Puke, read A Tribute to Anzac Day by Ken Bunker.

Prayers were led by rev Ruth Dewdney and MC was Mark Boyle.

Commemorations began with a parade of veterans, current service personnel, emergency services representatives, the Red Cross, students from local schools and cubs and scouts, led by solo piper Hector Couper.

Both the Australian and New Zealand national anthems were sung.

Earlier in the day, a dawn parade and service was held at Maketū.



