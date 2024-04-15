Each year on April 25, the communities of the Western Bay of Plenty come together to lead local Anzac Day services that commemorate all New Zealanders killed in war and to honour returned service personnel.
Anzac Day commemorations, April 25:
Waihī Beach
6am — Dawn parade and service at Waihī Beach RSA
6.30am — Breakfast buffet at Waihī Beach RSA
7am — Waihī Beach RSA Stearman aircraft fly-past (weather dependent)
Waihī
8am — Dawn parade and service at Waihī Beach RSA, wreath laying service at Waihī Cemetery
9am — Waihī Heritage Vision and Tunnelling Company descendants, Tunnellers Memorial Reserve, Gilmour Lake, Waihī
10.45am — Waihī RSA march to Waihī Memorial Hall
11am — Memorial service, Waihī Memorial Hall
Tuapiro
5.40am — Tuapiro Marae dawn service, 24 Hikurangi Rd, Katikati
Katikati
5.45am — Anzac Day service assembly in Katikati Library carpark and march to Katikati War Memorial Hall
6am — Attendees assemble at the square in front of Katikati War Memorial Hall and enter as a group to attend the service
Ōmokoroa
6am — Dawn service and laying of wreaths, Remembrance Cairn, Gerald Crapp, Crapp Historic Reserve, Ōmokoroa Point
Te Puke
9.50am — Civic parade, march assembled opposite Te Puke War Memorial Hall and lead-off
10am — Service starts at Te Puke War Memorial Hall (please be seated before the arrival of the parade)
11am — Wreath laying at cenotaph
11.30am — March-off, everyone is invited to attend the Citizens RSA Te Puke in Jellicoe St/Beatty Ave for light refreshments
Maketū
5.30am — Muster at the landing (shop)
6am — March to Remembrance Rock, after march fall in at the Remembrance Rock, Park Road Reserve
Tauranga
For Tauranga City service information, go the Tauranga City Council website.