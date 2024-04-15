Anzac Day dawn parade service will be held at Katikati War Memorial Hall once again.

Each year on April 25, the communities of the Western Bay of Plenty come together to lead local Anzac Day services that commemorate all New Zealanders killed in war and to honour returned service personnel.





Anzac Day commemorations, April 25:





Waihī Beach

6am — Dawn parade and service at Waihī Beach RSA

6.30am — Breakfast buffet at Waihī Beach RSA

7am — Waihī Beach RSA Stearman aircraft fly-past (weather dependent)

Waihī

8am — Dawn parade and service at Waihī Beach RSA, wreath laying service at Waihī Cemetery

9am — Waihī Heritage Vision and Tunnelling Company descendants, Tunnellers Memorial Reserve, Gilmour Lake, Waihī

10.45am — Waihī RSA march to Waihī Memorial Hall

11am — Memorial service, Waihī Memorial Hall





Tuapiro

5.40am — Tuapiro Marae dawn service, 24 Hikurangi Rd, Katikati





Katikati

5.45am — Anzac Day service assembly in Katikati Library carpark and march to Katikati War Memorial Hall

6am — Attendees assemble at the square in front of Katikati War Memorial Hall and enter as a group to attend the service





Ōmokoroa

6am — Dawn service and laying of wreaths, Remembrance Cairn, Gerald Crapp, Crapp Historic Reserve, Ōmokoroa Point





Te Puke

9.50am — Civic parade, march assembled opposite Te Puke War Memorial Hall and lead-off

10am — Service starts at Te Puke War Memorial Hall (please be seated before the arrival of the parade)

11am — Wreath laying at cenotaph

11.30am — March-off, everyone is invited to attend the Citizens RSA Te Puke in Jellicoe St/Beatty Ave for light refreshments





Maketū

5.30am — Muster at the landing (shop)

6am — March to Remembrance Rock, after march fall in at the Remembrance Rock, Park Road Reserve





Tauranga

