One person has died and multiple people were seriously injured in crashes throughout the country. Photo / File

One person has died and multiple people were seriously injured in crashes throughout the country. Photo / File

Major roads have been blocked, one person is dead and five others are fighting for their lives after a series of Anzac Day crashes on the country’s roads.

One person died and four were critically injured following a two-car crash near holiday hotspot Waitomo Caves in Waikato.

Hato Hone St John was notified of a motor vehicle incident on State Highway 3 near Hangatiki at 12.44pm, a spokesperson said.

St John sent three helicopters, three ambulances, one rapid response unit and one manager to the scene.

One person died at the scene, and four were transported to hospital in critical condition, three via helicopter and one via road.

The road has been closed south of the SH3 and SH37 roundabout, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said on social media, and traffic is being detoured south of Mangarino and Te Kumi Station Rds.

Further north, a motorcyclist was in a critical condition after a crash in the early afternoon near Kanohi Rd in Kaukapakapa, West Auckland.

The crash was reported about 12.45pm, a police spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance, one rapid response unit and one helicopter responded.

“We airlifted one patient in a critical condition through to Auckland Hospital,” a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, just south of Ashburton, another two-vehicle crash left one person seriously injured and another with moderate injuries.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on SH1 at Winslow, near the intersection of Winslow-Willowby Rd, around 4.40pm.

Motorists were being told to expect delays while the crash was being cleared.

There were also delays on the Southern Motorway on SH1 between Papakura and Takanini just after 3pm.

A crash blocked the left northbound lane between Papakura and Takanini on State Highway 1. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A collision between a truck and three other vehicles left three people moderately injured and blocked the left northbound lane.

It was all cleared by 3.30pm, but delays still affected the motorway as the traffic volume continued to climb.

Last year’s horror Anzac weekend road toll of 12 prompted police to urge motorists to take care on the roads this time around.

“Before you start your journey, please remember to wear your seatbelt, don’t drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, remove distractions and slow down,” police said on Friday.

Last week, seven people died in different car accidents across New Zealand, causing further worry for police.

“Police continue to focus on the main behaviours which contribute to death and serious injury on our roads at all times, but particularly over a long weekend, when we know there will be more drivers and riders on the road,” police wrote.