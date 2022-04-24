Watch: ANZAC day coverage

The Dawn Service has been held at Anzac Cove at Gallipoli in Turkey.

This year New Zealand is the ceremonial lead at the service at Anzac Cove. The formal ceremony has not been held for the last two years because of the pandemic.

Chief of Army, major general John Boswell said the impact of what happened at Gallipoli 107 years ago is embedded in the national memory of New Zealand and Australia.

"Today we walk in the footsteps of Australians and New Zealanders who have for more than a century returned to this special place to remember what happened here and to pay their respects.

People attend the Dawn Service ceremony at the Anzac Cove beach, the site of World War I landing of the Anzacs. Photo / AP

"We continue to come because the passage of time does not erode the tragedy of what occurred at Anzac Cove, or the significance it has for both our nations."

There were 2332 New Zealanders who died at Gallipoli in 1915, but only 413 have named graves.

Minister for Veteran Affairs Meka Whaitiri told those gathered at Gallipoli the senseless toll of war continues to inflict itself on communities throughout the world.

Whaitiri described all those who gallantly fought on the Gallipoli Peninsula 107 years ago as courageous.

"Gallipoli has a special place in New Zealand's history, it was an unparralleled human disaster for such a small and remote country, which touched every corner of our land."

She toured the battlefields and cemetery yesterday.

People spend the night before attending the Dawn Service ceremony at the Anzac Cove beach. Photo / AP

People spend the night before attending the Dawn Service ceremony at the Anzac Cove beach. Photo / AP

"The Anzacs faced an enormous logistical challenge when they landed 107 years ago. Unforgiving terrain, lack of coordination across the allied forces, supply accessway issues and the sheer numbers and fortitude of the Ottoman Empire Army," she said.

"Despite those real challenges our Anzacs fought bravely and fought long. A continued sense of loss lingers for them and their whānau. Ka maumahara tātou ki a rātou. We will remember them."

- RNZ

Ukrainian flag flies at Auckland War Memorial Museum service

Thousands of New Zealanders have gathered at dawn services and ceremonies across Aotearoa to mark Anzac Day, 107 years since our soldiers landed at Gallipoli in Turkey.

For those looking to the skies, aircraft from the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) have been conducting flypasts around New Zealand today.

The Air Force Heritage Flight (based at Ohakea), No 3 Squadron (Ohakea), No 5 Squadron (Whenuapai) and Central Flying School (Ohakea) have been covering routes over much of the North Island and some of the South Island.

Approximate times are available on the NZ Defence Force website, with the final flypast expected at 4pm at Ohake.

The planes set out early this morning - around the same time as 2000 people gathered for a dawn service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, Tāmaki Paenga Hira.

Dawn services are also being held around the world, including at Gallipoli for the first time since 2019, honouring those who served in world wars and subsequent conflicts.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been at the top of many people's minds, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calling it a "grim reminder of the fragile nature of peace, and the devastating impact of war on people's lives".

A Royal NZ Air Force Orion flies over the Auckland Domain. Photo / Michael Craig

At the Auckland War Memorial Museum a Ukrainian flag flew atop the building at the request of the RSA.

There were fewer people than usual at the museum as the country is finding its way out of the Omicron outbreak.

As the sky began to lighten, the New Zealand, Australian and Union Jack flags were lowered and the crowd fell silent as those gathered remembered those who had served and lost their lives.

The Last Post and Reveille was played by Sergeant Bill Rimmer and Vietnam veteran Murray Watene recited his poem, Stand To (First Light Anzac).

"We salute their courage, we honour their sacrifice ... We must, we must, we will remember them - lest we forget. Stand down."

Veterans file off the Court of Honour following the conclusion of the Dawn Service. Photo / Michael Craig

Veterans commemorate the fallen at Auckland War Memorial Museum this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

Around the country the national anthems of Australia and New Zealand rang out, and wreaths were laid at cenotaphs in commemoration of the fallen.

Ardern, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, and others including Sir Graham Lowe and Sir Buck Shelford - representing the Auckland Returned Services Association (RSA) - were among those paying their respects at Auckland's museum.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lays a wreath at the base of the Cenotaph and Auckland War Memorial Museum. Photo / Michael Craig

The Anglican Bishop of Auckland, the Right Reverend Ross Bay, concluded the service with a benediction and veterans marched off the court of honour to the sound of applause.

Members of the public remained at the site laying poppies following the service. It has been 100 years since Anzac poppies were first sold on New Zealand's streets to commemorate those who had died and fundraise for veterans still living.

PM speaks at Anzac service, decries "senseless" invasion of Ukraine

Ardern later spoke at the Mount Albert War Memorial Hall, honouring the "courage, compassion and spirit of service" of those who fought in the two world wars and subsequent conflicts.

She said it was "precious" to be able to gather again after the pandemic had cancelled so many gatherings.

"Anzac Day is a time to give thanks to today's armed forces who strive to uphold the values we hold dear as they continue to serve in areas of conflict overseas.

"And it is a time to acknowledge all who have been affected by war – those who have lost loved ones, those who have shared the struggles of family members returning from service, and those who have come to us as refugees."

She also spoke of Kiwis who feared for their families and friends affected by conflict.

The invasion of Ukraine was fresh in everyone's minds, she said - "a most grim reminder of the fragile nature of peace, and the devastating impact of war on people's lives".

"In New Zealand we may feel a great distance from this conflict, but we are all inextricably linked to what it represents."

Ardern called the invasion of Ukraine "a senseless act of war" that was taking innocent lives and threatened international laws as well as our sense of humanity.

That made it a threat to all of us, and everyone must do their part, she said.

At the National Commemoration Service at Wellington's National War Memorial Park this morning, Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro said for some Anzac Day would bring to front of mind friends or whānau involved in peacekeeping missions and other deployments overseas.

"[Our] thoughts also turn to those caught in the midst of current conflicts around the world," she said.

"We see their anguish at the loss of loved ones, homes, and livelihoods. We know that the repercussions of these events will be felt for generations.

"In what can feel like a destabilising and unsettling time, we must strive to anchor ourselves to our sense of shared humanity – to those qualities that connect and bind us, first and foremost."

Members of the public lay poppies at the foot of the Cenotaph following this morning's Dawn Service in Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

A smaller crowd than usual at Auckland's Dawn Service this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

Anzac Day commemorated around New Zealand and the world

Dame Cindy also spoke at the National Dawn Service at Pukeahu this morning, as more than 400 people gathered in the dark.

Chief of the Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short read extracts from the diary of 19-year-old Sergeant Vincent Arthur from Inglewood, who took part in New Zealand's desperate defence of Singapore in 1942.

Sergeant Arthur was shot down over the coast of Singapore and has no known grave but is commemorated at the Singapore memorial, RNZ reports.

Soldiers loosened the flags in front of the national war memorial, in preparation for them to be lowered to half-mast.

Turkish ambassador Omur Unsay and Wellington RSA president Colonel Theo Kuper also spoke.

Returned and Services Associations national president BJ Clark says the public is welcome to come into their local RSA and be part of remembrance events, and chat with veterans.

Wellington resident Manfred James, who attended the dawn service in the capital, was wearing his grandfather's medals at the ceremony.

James returned to New Zealand during the pandemic and this was his first opportunity to commemorate Anzac Day in person since then.

"We've learned a lot over the last few years of how we can adapt during difficult times ... it's really important to come back here and pause for a moment," he told Newstalk ZB.

In Christchurch the traditional dawn service in Cranmer Square has not been held due to the pandemic, to avoid putting elderly servicemen and women at risk from Omicron.

But a service was live-streamed from Christchurch's Transitional Cathedral.

In Dunedin, hundreds gathered under a clear starry sky at the cenotaph at Queen's Gardens for a 6.30am service which began with two shots of a 25-pound gun operated by gunners from the Royal New Zealand Artillery.

Captain Shaun Fogarty addressed the crowd, acknowledging those who served and touching on other conflicts around the world including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Otago Daily Times reported.

''We should not shy aware from recognising that there are those in the world who are prepared to use violence in its most extreme forms in an effort to achieve their aims.''

In Northland small Anzac Day ceremonies have still been held despite Covid.

At least 500 people gathered at the Whangārei Cenotaph in Laurie Hall Park, with the public in a fenced area to keep veterans safe. There was no parade through the city.

A service was also held at Tou Rangatira, a series of carved pou near Te Tii Marae in Waitangi. And at the Paihia RSA at least 300 people gathered for a march down to the waterfront, where a service was held beside a propeller from the Navy frigate Canterbury. The rest of the vessel is at the bottom of Deep Water Cove.

Paihia RSA members at the Anzac Day Dawn Parade this morning. Photo /Peter de Graaf

In Hawke's Bay people gathered at Taradale and Hastings for dawn ceremonies, with an Air Force flyover rumbling over the Hastings Civic Square Cenotaph.

Planes from the Hawkes Bay & East Coast aero club fly over the Hastings cenotaph this morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Young and old gather at the Hastings Civic Square Cenotaph this morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

In Australia, High Commissioner Annette King has remembered the sacrifices made by New Zealanders and Australians who served in two world wars and other conflicts.

"We think of those who have experienced the horror and impact of war - our veterans, our armed services personnel, families of the fallen, our refugee communities and those who carried the burden at home.

"We think too of New Zealanders and Australians experiencing fear and heartache for their families and friends affected by current instability and conflicts around the world."

Prince Charles has also remembered the "courageous troops who endured so much in 1915 on the beaches and in the rugged hills of the Gallipoli Peninsula".

And he paid tribute to communities around the world in places torn apart by conflict, and those fighting for freedom from oppression.

“As we pause to reflect on the sacrifice of the Armed Services personnel of Australia and New Zealand… our thoughts will also be with those communities around the world who are being torn apart by violence and conflict”



A message from The Prince of Wales for ANZAC Day 2022. pic.twitter.com/M1MPSkHpol — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) April 24, 2022

Sir Jerry Mateparae reflects on the Anzac Spirit

Ka mihi atu ahau ki a koutou kātoa e huihui mai ana ki te whakanui i te ra o ANZAC me te maumāhara ki te hunga i mate i roto i ngā pakanga kātoa. E kore e warewaretia. Kia ora tātou kātoa.

Sir Jerry Matepaere salutes the troops and those defence men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for New Zealand. Photo / NZME

I acknowledge all of you who will gather to commemorate Anzac Day and to remember those who lost their lives in all wars. They will never be forgotten. Greetings to all.

For the past two years, we have commemorated Anzac Day differently because of the Covid-19 disease. This year, how and where we gather will again be different. What will not differ from our other Anzac Days is the reason we will gather. We will gather to remember the men and the women who served in our nation's armed forces in times of war and conflict, especially those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and recall their legacy, our sense of our national identity - who we are and what we stand for in the world today.

On Anzac Day 2020 I was in a managed isolation hotel in Auckland. Like others who had returned to Aotearoa, I was not permitted to leave my room. Elsewhere in New Zealand at dawn, New Zealanders stood at their gates, separated from others outside their household. They gathered to remember the Anzacs.

I have been privileged to commemorate the Anzacs and their successors in places around the world, notably at Gallipoli. Each Anzac Day I remember my two grandfathers who served during World War I, one of whom fought at Gallipoli. They returned to New Zealand when a different disease - the Spanish Flu - wreaked havoc in communities around New Zealand.

Defence Force staff at the Auckland War Memorial Museum this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

Almost 21 years after World War I ended in 1918, on September 3, 1939, the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand joined Britain in declaring war on Nazi Germany. Anzacs would again go to war. Of Māori support for World War II, Sir Āpirana Ngata wrote: "We will lose some of our most promising young leaders but we will gain the respect of our Pākehā brothers". The losses, Ngata reasoned, were the price of citizenship. That obligation of citizenship has been and is still being, met by New Zealanders - Māori, their Pākehā brothers and sisters - and our Australian cousins. The spirit and example of the first Anzacs endure.

Comradeship, kinship or whanaungatanga is a cornerstone of the Anzac spirit. Military service creates strong bonds of mateship in teams and across generations. One of the special things about attending the Anzac dawn service is the after-match activities and the opportunity for young people to mix and mingle with older veterans. This year, serving soldiers, sailors and aviators in New Zealand will be able to attend Anzac Day services in uniform, as in the past, but will not be able to attend after-functions. The reason, in part, is to protect our vulnerable older veterans - comradeship, kinship and whanaungatanga in practice.

A slimmed-down service at Auckland War Memorial Museum this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

Members of the defence force at the Auckland War Memorial Museum this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

This year when I commemorate Anzac Day I will remember my two koroua and other veterans who have passed away. Two veterans I will particularly remember this year are World War II veteran Lieutenant RNZNVR (Retd) Neil Harton, who died just shy of his 105th birthday, and Vietnam War veteran Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Sir Wira Gardiner. I spent time with both men at commemorative events - Wira on Crete and Neil at Normandy. Both epitomised the Anzac spirit - courage, mateship and good humour.

"I te hekenga atu o te rā, tae noa ki te aranga mai i te ata, ka maumāhara tonu tātou ki a rātou - At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them."

- Lieutenant General Sir Jeremiah Mateparae, GNZM, QSO, KStJ (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Kahungunu, Tūhoe) is a former New Zealand soldier who was the 20th Governor-General of New Zealand (2011-2016). A former officer in the New Zealand Army, he was chief of the New Zealand Defence Force (2006 -2011) and then director of the New Zealand Government Communications Security Bureau for five months. After his term as Governor-General, Sir Jerry was the High Commissioner of New Zealand to the United Kingdom between 2017 and 2020.