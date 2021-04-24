Anzac Day 2021: Services and events in New Zealand's main centres

Bill Rimmer sounds the Last Post during a remembrance of the fallen soldiers at Auckland's O'Neill's Point Cemetery on Anzac Day 2020. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Bill Rimmer sounds the Last Post during a remembrance of the fallen soldiers at Auckland's O'Neill's Point Cemetery on Anzac Day 2020. Photo / Brett Phibbs

New Zealanders can return to more traditional ways of commemorating Anzac Day this year, after Covid-19 restrictions last year forced Kiwis to mark the anniversary without gathering in public for the first time since 1916.

Instead of dawn services and memorials, this time last year Kiwis stood at the end of their driveways to remember those who served and lost their lives at war.

In Wellington, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stood with her father, Ross Ardern, and partner Clarke Gayford outside Premier House.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stands at dawn on Anzac Day 2020 at the driveway of Premier House with her father, Ross Ardern (left), and partner Clarke Gayford (right). Photo / Pool

In Christchurch, resident David Sutherland stood at the end of his driveway adorned in his father's World War II medals - earned through serving as a medic in Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, during the United States-led campaign against the Japanese.

There were similar sights across the country, as thousands of Kiwis paid their respects while in isolation in their lockdown bubbles.

This year, New Zealanders can unite in person again.

Commemorations and events are planned throughout Aotearoa, including a National Commemoration Service at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington from 11am.

Whangārei

A dawn service will be held at the Whangārei Returned and Services Association (RSA) premises at 16 Hannah St. The parade starts at 5.45am followed by the service from 6am.

Auckland

The dawn service will be held in front of the Auckland War Memorial Museum at the Auckland Domain.

The parade starts at 5.45am, marching on Cenotaph Rd to the Court of Honour at the museum. The service starts at 6am.

Wintergarden Rd, Museum Circuit, Maunsell Rd Ext, Cenotaph Rd, Football Rd and The Crescent will be closed 3am-1pm.

Parking is available at the Secure Parking – The Old Brewery site on the corner of Khyber Pass Rd and Suiter St for a gold-coin donation.

See a full list of Anzac events across Auckland on the Auckland Council website.

Hamilton

A parade will be held before both the dawn service and civic commemorations in Hamilton.

The dawn parade will start at 5.50am and the civic parade will depart at 9.45am from the corner of Victoria St and Anzac Parade.

Both parades end at the Memorial Park cenotaph where the respective services are held.

Wellington

The dawn service begins at 6am at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park on Buckle St, followed by the Wellington citizens wreath-laying service at the Cenotaph Precinct on the corner of Lambton Quay and Bowen St at 9am.

The National Commemoration Service begins at 11am at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

Christchurch

The dawn parade begins at 6am with a parade march from the RSA on Armagh St to Cranmer Square, followed by the service from 6.15am.

The citizens' service will be at 10am at the Transitional Cathedral on Hereford St in the city. The address will be delivered by Air Vice-Marshal Andrew Clark, RNZAF.

The Anzac service begins at noon in the Therese Angelo Wing of the Air Force Museum of New Zealand on Harvard Ave.

Dunedin

Anzac Day commemorations begin with the parade at 6.15am followed by the dawn service at 6.30am at Cenotaph at Toitū Otago Settlers Museum, Queens Gardens.