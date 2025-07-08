Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Why New Zealand is not immune to rising antisemitism concerns after incidents in Australia - The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Police officers are seen collecting evidence at the scene of an arson attack at one of Melbourne's oldest synagogues after a firebombing last week. Photo / Getty Images

Police officers are seen collecting evidence at the scene of an arson attack at one of Melbourne's oldest synagogues after a firebombing last week. Photo / Getty Images

Extreme antisemitic sentiment seen across the ditch is closer to home than New Zealander’s think.

A man has been charged after a Melbourne synagogue was set alight last Friday. The antisemitic attack has seen the country’s Home Affairs Minister describe it as an “attack on Australia”.

Holocaust Centre of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand